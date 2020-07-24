Fabiana Gabellini e la sua pre-collezione Autunno 2020 presentata durante l’evento “Cattolica in Fiore” - Ilmetropolitano.it
Fabiana Gabellini e la sua pre-collezione Autunno 2020 presentata durante l’evento “Cattolica in Fiore”

24 Luglio 2020 comments off
Le vie del centro di Cattolica, durante l’imperdibile evento annuale “Cattolica in Fiore”,  sono state invase di bellissime piante, trasformando la città in un immenso giardino fiorito per una suggestiva celebrazione della natura. Fabiana Gabellini, in questo particolare contesto, ha presentato la sua nuova pre-collezione per l’Autunno 2020: un incredibile ensemble di capi decisamente bon ton per un’eleganza classica con un twist di stile in più. Cappotti con macro fiori ton sur  ton nel classico blue o dalle linea semplice e scivolata con cintura in vita; abiti fantasia o in tinta unita con volant e drappeggi ,impreziositi da tagli sinuosi e femminili che rendono la silhouette contemporanea. Tailleur con trame di ispirazione Chanel, dal tocco moderno e rivisitato, con la giacca corta senza bottoni abbinabile anche ad un paio di jeans e t-shirt bianca per un look smart chic. La sera è preziosa, composta da abiti lunghi con profondo scollo V,  pizzi macramè per le ampie gonne, tessuti ricamati con paillette per i lunghi e brillanti gilet con spacchi laterali.  E’ un autunno lussuoso quello creato da Fabiana Gabellini che unisce abilità sartoriale e contemporaneità, con uno sguardo sempre attento alle tendenze di stagione. La palette colori spazia dai classici bianco e nero, al verde scuro, al  blue, al beige, al marrone, al rosa, sino a tonalità più vivaci come il fucsia. I materiali sono, come di consueto, pregiati e rigorosamente made in Italy: seta, pizzo, velluto, per realizzare abiti che rimandano ad atmosfere raffinate in un perfetto equilibrio di eleganza, fascino e seduzione. Per Fabiana Gabellini la moda è arte e viceversa, le sue creazioni sono sofisticate ma versatili, capaci di enfatizzare la personalità e lo stile di ogni donna con garbo e leggiadria. Gli outfits sono stati completati dagli accessori realizzati in esclusiva per la collezione Fabiana Gabellini: le borse di Pina Giangreco, in pendant con i tailleur, ed i fashion bijoux dell’artista Francesca Munzi.
www.fabianagabellini.com
Credits: Ph. ©Angelo Apolito, ©Floriana Cafiso, Models: Natalia Arduini, Irina Bokalova, Cinecittà Makeup by Lucia Conti (make-up artist), Designer: Fabiana Gabellini, Handbags: Pina Giangreco, Jewels: Francesca Munzi
Press: Francesca Fortini, e-mail: infolareve@libero.it

Fabiana Gabellini and her Fall 2020 pre-collection presented during the “Cattolica in Fiore” event

The streets of the city centre in Cattolica, during the unmissable “Cattolica in Fiore” annual event, have been invaded by beautiful plants, turning the city into a huge flower garden for a suggestive celebration of nature. Fabiana Gabellini, in this particular atmosphere, presented her new pre-collection for Fall 2020: an incredible ensemble of decidedly bon ton garments for a classic elegance with an extra twist of style. Coats with macro flowers ton sur ton in classic blue or with a simple and slender line with a belt at the waist; patterned or plain color dresses with ruffles and drapes, embellished with sinuous and feminine cuts to make the silhouette contemporary. Chanel-inspired weave suits with a modern and revisited touch, with a short buttonless jacket that can also be matched with jeans and white t-shirt for a smart chic look. The evening is precious, characterized by long dresses with a deep V-neck, macramé lace for the wide skirts, sequined embroidered fabrics for the long, shiny waistcoats with side slits. It’s a luxurious autumn, the one created by Fabiana Gabellini that combines sartorial skill and modernity, with a constant attention to the trends of the season. The color palette ranges from classic black and white, to dark green, blue, beige, brown, pink, up to more vivid shades such as fuchsia. The materials are, as usual, precious and rigorously made in Italy: silk, lace, velvet, to create dresses that recall refined atmospheres in a perfect balance of elegance, charm and seduction. For Fabiana Gabellini fashion is art and vice versa, her creations are sophisticated but versatile, able to emphasize the personality and style of every woman with gracefulness and lightness. The outfits have been completed by the accessories made exclusively for the Fabiana Gabellini collection: the Pina Giangreco handbags, matching the suits, and the fashion bijoux by the artist Francesca Munzi.

