Fabiana Gabellini e la sua pre-collezione Autunno 2020 presentata durante l’evento “Cattolica in Fiore”

www.fabianagabellini.com

Credits: Ph. ©Angelo Apolito, ©Floriana Cafiso, Models: Natalia Arduini, Irina Bokalova, Cinecittà Makeup by Lucia Conti (make-up artist), Designer: Fabiana Gabellini, Handbags: Pina Giangreco, Jewels: Francesca Munzi

Fabiana Gabellini and her Fall 2020 pre-collection presented during the “Cattolica in Fiore” event

The streets of the city centre in Cattolica, during the unmissable “Cattolica in Fiore” annual event, have been invaded by beautiful plants, turning the city into a huge flower garden for a suggestive celebration of nature. Fabiana Gabellini, in this particular atmosphere, presented her new pre-collection for Fall 2020: an incredible ensemble of decidedly bon ton garments for a classic elegance with an extra twist of style. Coats with macro flowers ton sur ton in classic blue or with a simple and slender line with a belt at the waist; patterned or plain color dresses with ruffles and drapes, embellished with sinuous and feminine cuts to make the silhouette contemporary. Chanel-inspired weave suits with a modern and revisited touch, with a short buttonless jacket that can also be matched with jeans and white t-shirt for a smart chic look. The evening is precious, characterized by long dresses with a deep V-neck, macramé lace for the wide skirts, sequined embroidered fabrics for the long, shiny waistcoats with side slits. It’s a luxurious autumn, the one created by Fabiana Gabellini that combines sartorial skill and modernity, with a constant attention to the trends of the season. The color palette ranges from classic black and white, to dark green, blue, beige, brown, pink, up to more vivid shades such as fuchsia. The materials are, as usual, precious and rigorously made in Italy: silk, lace, velvet, to create dresses that recall refined atmospheres in a perfect balance of elegance, charm and seduction. For Fabiana Gabellini fashion is art and vice versa, her creations are sophisticated but versatile, able to emphasize the personality and style of every woman with gracefulness and lightness. The outfits have been completed by the accessories made exclusively for the Fabiana Gabellini collection: the Pina Giangreco handbags, matching the suits, and the fashion bijoux by the artist Francesca Munzi.

www.fabianagabellini.com

Credits: Ph. ©Angelo Apolito, ©Floriana Cafiso, Models: Natalia Arduini, Irina Bokalova, Cinecittà Makeup by Lucia Conti (make-up artist), Designer: Fabiana Gabellini, Handbags: Pina Giangreco, Jewels: Francesca Munzi

Press: Francesca Fortini, e-mail: infolareve@libero.it