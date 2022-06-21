Phishing gang behind several million euros worth of losses busted in Belgium and the Netherlands

The suspects sent emails and text messages with phishing links to bogus banking websites

A cross-border operation, supported by Europol and involving the Belgian Police (Federale Politie) and the Dutch Police (Politie), resulted in the dismantling of an organised crime group involved in phishing, fraud, scams and money laundering.

The action day on 21 June 2022 led to:

9 arrests in the Netherlands

24 house searches in the Netherlands

Seizures including firearms, ammunition, jewellery, electronic devices, cash and cryptocurrency

The criminal group contacted victims by email, text message and through mobile messaging applications. These messages were sent by the members of the gang and contained a phishing link leading to a bogus banking website. Thinking they were viewing their own bank accounts through this website, the victims were duped into providing their banking credentials to the suspects. The investigative leads suggest that the criminal network managed to steal several million euros from their victims with this fraudulent activity. They used money mules to transfer these funds from the victim’s accounts and to cash out the fraudulently obtained money. Members of the group have also been connected with cases of drugs trafficking and possible firearms trafficking.

Europol facilitated the information exchange, the operational coordination and provided analytical support for investigation. During the operation, Europol deployed three experts to the Netherlands to provide real-time analytical support to investigators on the ground, forensics and technical expertise.

