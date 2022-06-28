Three arrests after police action against religious extremist propaganda in Germany

The three individuals are suspected members of the so-called ‘Caliphate State’, a banned radical Islamist organisation

Germany made membership of this organisation illegal in 2001. The prohibition order states that the ideology of the ‘Caliphate State’ violates the principle of democracy since it demands the primacy of the Sharia law over democratic institutions. At that time, the so-called ‘Caliphate State’ organisation had about 4 000 members. The members of this well-structured illegal network, which is widely spread across Germany, focus on radicalisation and collection of funds. One of the prominent figures, son of the founder of the organisation, has been arrested in Germany and extradited to Turkey in 2004, where he was jailed until 2016.

Europol facilitated the information exchange and supported the case with operational analysis. During the action day, Europol provided support by deploying an expert to Germany to crosscheck operational information against Europol’s databases and provide links to investigators in the field.

