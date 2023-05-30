33 Arrested as global money laundering service is shut down

Italian-led investigation uncovers intricate system used to launder drug money for criminal networks
Trade-based money laundering
In order to launder drug profits generated in Europe, the arrested criminals offered a service of trade-based money laundering known as the “Black Market Pesos Exchange”. This process reduces the risk of losing money through seizures and allows for faster access to the funds. The drug producers would provide drugs to the Italian buyers as a form of credit. The profits generated from the sale of the drugs in Europe were then picked up by brokers, introduced into companies, and used for ordering goods such as mobile phones from China, to state just one example. These goods were then shipped to the United States and further transported to Colombia, where they were offered on the market. Upon being sold, the cartels such as the Grupo Armado Organizado received the cash and thus their veiled payment for the drugs provided to European sellers.
Coordinated international police effort
Based on international law enforcement cooperation between the Italian Guardia di Finanza and the Spanish Policía Nacional, supported by Europol and Eurojust, the criminal network’s modus operandi could be unravelled. In Italy alone, EUR 18.5 million could be traced back as money laundered for organised crime groups. On the action day, Europol deployed a money-laundering specialist with a mobile office at the coordination centre hosted by Eurojust. Europol had been supporting the case since May 2020, providing intelligence, expertise and operational analysis, as well as financial support for operational meetings.
Authorities involved:
- Italy: Guardia di Finanza, Nucleo Polizia Economico-Finanziaria di Trento (Financial Police, Economic-Financial Police Unit Trento)
- Spain: Policía Nacional, UDEF Central (National Police)
