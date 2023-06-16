10 gold smugglers put behind bars

Investigators from Italy, Germany, and Switzerland hit the gold vein in joint operation against international money-laundering network

In the early hours of 15 June 2023, a joint operation by the Italian, German and Swiss law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of 10 members of a criminal network involved in the smuggling of gold and other precious goods, as well as money laundering activities. In total, the network is suspected of laundering over EUR 15 million through a complex money laundering scheme across Europe. More than 150 police officers were involved in the operation, which took place in Italy, Germany and Switzerland.

Illegal gold foundry discovered

The investigation into the operation was initiated in 2019 by the ROS Carabinieri in Florence and was carried out in close cooperation with Swiss and German law enforcement agencies. Initially, investigators focused on a Greek citizen, who was in contact with an Iranian entrepreneur involved in international gold smuggling and money laundering activities in Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Turkey. Overall, the criminal network consisted of 10 Italian, Greek, Turkish and Iranian nationals operating in the gold industry. They used shell companies to launder illicitly acquired assets through complex money laundering schemes.

Members of the criminal network bought gold and other precious commodities on the black market, counterfeited documents relating to these items, and used couriers to send them to Türkiye as their final destination. In Zurich, investigators found a room converted into an illegal foundry where gold was melted to hide its illicit origin.

Close international police and judicial cooperation

This investigation was conducted in close police and judicial cooperation in a joint investigation team coordinated by Eurojust. Europol supported the investigation by providing intelligence, conducting multiple cross-checks and preparing cross-match reports, hosting operational and coordination meetings, and facilitating the exchange of information via SIENA. Furthermore, the joint operation was supported by the EU-funded Project ISF4 @ON, an Italian-led initiative to tackle mafia-type organised crime groups operating in Europe.

Participating authorities:

• Italy: ROS Carabinieri Florence (Raggruppamento Operativo Speciale Carabinieri Firenze); Public Prosecutor’s Office Milan (Procura della Repubblica presso il Tribunale di Milano)

• Germany: German State Criminal Police Office North Rhine-Westphalia (Landeskriminalamt Nordrhein-Westfalen)

• Switzerland: Federal Office of Police fedpol (Federal Criminal Investigation Police); Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland

Fonte https://www.europol.europa.eu/node/5470?mtm_campaign=newsletter