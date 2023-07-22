FIBA unveils innovative world-premiere ASB GlassFloor court in Madrid

Madrid (Spain) – An innovative ASB GlassFloor was unveiled with much anticipation and excitement at the Quarter-Finals of the FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup 2023.

Introduced for the very first time at an official FIBA competition, the state-of-the-art court is a full video floor allowing for interactive applications.

After introducing the court prior to the first Quarter-Final game tip-off in Madrid, FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis expressed his pride and excitement after the official reveal.

“It’s a historical day for FIBA and for the players here in Madrid, who are being given an opportunity to compete on this amazing and innovative surface.

“There’s been a lot of anticipation leading up to this moment and to be able to finally unveil this glass flooring court is really exciting. It’s also fitting that the first games being played on it will be four highly competitive FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup Quarter-Finals.”

He added: “With this successful global premiere of the LED glass floor, we have another example of how we are joining two strategic priorities: ‘Enlarge the FIBA Family’ by endorsing and encouraging innovation in basketball, and ‘Women in Basketball’ by introducing the LED glass floor in a Women’s event.

Also in attendance for this historical moment were FIBA President Hamane Niang, FIBA Treasurer Ingo Weiss, FIBA Europe President Jorge Garbajosa, and FIBA Americas President Fabián Borro.

The ASB GlassFloor can also feature the ability to add player tracking to the video floor, making it possible to display live stats and athletic achievements on the floor, providing fans with enhanced interaction and better engagement as well as an enhanced show staging with additional options for sponsorship and marketing.

