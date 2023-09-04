DEBRECEN (Hungary) – Germany (men) and USA (women) won the FIBA 3×3 U18 World Cup 2023 in Debrecen, Hungary on August 30 – September 3.

Germany’s men took home their first-ever FIBA 3×3 U18 World Cup gold medal after coming away with a nail-biting 20 – 18 victory against France. Fabian Giessmann was once again the difference-maker for Germany as he put up 10 points, including the two crucial free-throws with just a second left on the clock to lead his side to Gold and be named MVP.

The German sensation was joined in the Team of the Tournament by France’s Evan Boisdur who put up 9 points in a losing effort in the final and Slovenia’s Jure Rener who finished as joint top scorer for his team with 34, saving his best game for the end as he scored 9 points in the thrilling Bronze Medal game against Estonia, scoring the last-second winner to lead his side to the 15 – 16 victory.

USA’s women won a record seventh title, the fifth consecutive in just ten iterations of the FIBA 3×3 U18 World Cup as they came back strong from a four-point deficit to win 16 – 22 against France. Mikaylah Williams took home MVP for the third time in a row as she finished the tournament as top scorer with 54 points, also putting up 8 points in the final.

The rising star led the Team of the Tournament yet again alongside France’s Charlotte Abraham who took home silver and Japan’s Maho Mitsugi who finished as her nation’s top scorer, accruing a whopping 11 points in the Bronze-medal game where Japan beat Lithuania 11-21.