Shanghai (China) – Ulaanbaatar MMC Energy (MGL) celebrated a momentous victory at the FIBA 3×3 Shanghai Masters 2023. They clinched their first World Tour Masters title ever by defeating Liman Huishan NE (SRB) with a score of 21-19 in a thrilling final held on October 15 on Hengsha Island in Shanghai.

This triumph was of particular importance for Ulaanbaatar, as they had previously fallen short in their attempts to secure a FIBA 3×3 World Tour victory earlier in the year. However, in this tournament, they showcased their skills by leading their pool on the opening day and maintaining a winning streak throughout the knockout rounds on the second day. Their journey to the Final included a thrilling victory over China’s Wuxi and the underdog team from Antananarivo, Madagascar. In the championship match, they faced Liman, the second-seeded team led by sharpshooters Zhang Ning and Stefan Kojic.

As expected, the battle between Ulaanbaatar and Liman was intense. The two teams were frequently neck-and-neck, with neither holding a lead greater than 3 points. Both teams impressed the Shanghai audience with their exceptional teamwork and impressive shooting abilities. Ulaanbaatar held a 20-19 lead late in the game when Steve Sir sealed the victory with a free throw.

Sir was also recognized as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament. In addition to this honor, he won the Shoot-Out Contest presented by Chooks-to-Go. In the Final, Sir displayed his offensive skills by sinking a pair of two-pointers in the midst of tight defense.

His timely baskets played a crucial role in Ulaanbaatar’s historic victory. His Final performance included 6 points, 2 key assists, 1 rebound, and 2 highlight-worthy plays, earning him the prestigious title of World Tour MVP.

Dmytro “Smoove” Kryvenko thrilled the Shanghai crowd, securing the Maurice Lacroix Dunk Contest.

FINAL STANDINGS

1. Ulaanbaatar MMC Energy (MGL)

2. Liman Huishan NE (SRB)

3. Antananarivo (MAD)

4. Omaha (USA)

5. Beijing (CHN)

6. Vienna (AUT)

7. Partizan (SRB)

8. Wuxi (CHN)

9. Futian (CHN)

10. Utrecht (NED)

11. Saitama ALPHAS EXE (JPN)

12. Shinagawa CC EXE (JPN)

The FIBA 3×3 World Tour 2023 returns (October 21 -22) with the Chengdu Masters.

Press Release