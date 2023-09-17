Ulaanbaatar, (Mongolia) – Canada retained the Women’s Series title as they picked up a nail-biting 16-15 victory over France to claim the fourth edition of the competition in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on September 17.

Coming out of the regular season as the top seed, winning five Stops in the process, Canada came out in full force at the final leg. They went unbeaten on their way to the final, last beating USA in the Semi-Finals. They would face France yet again in the final, a repeat of their clash in the final last year.

Katherine Plouffe put up a game-high 10 points in a final that came down to the wire, with Crozon putting up the game-winning shot at the buzzer to hand Canada their second Women’s Series title.

Michelle Plouffe had been immense for her side throughout the season and continued her dominance in Ulaanbaatar. She earned the title of MVP as she led the event in Player Value and points scored. She finished with 33 points while also grabbing 21+ rebounds over the two-day competition.

The blockbuster final game marked the biggest season ever in the Women’s Series, taking it to 23 events over the year. Total prize money throughout the season reached over 1 million USD.

ULAANBAATAR FINAL STANDINGS

1. Canada

2. France

3. China

4. USA

5. Germany

6. Neftchi

7. Sc. Yuanda

8. Mongolia

Created in 2019, the FIBA 3×3 Women’s Series is the number one event on the 3×3 women’s professional circuit.

