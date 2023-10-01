LUBLIN (Poland) – The United States (men) and the Netherlands (women) won the FIBA 3×3 U23 World Cup 2023 in Lublin, Poland on September 27 – October 1.

The star-studded team USA (Men) won their first-ever gold medal, defeating Israel 21 – 3 in a one-sided final.

Trey McGowens III starred in the affair, as he had done all tournament. His 10 points as well as immaculate defense made the difference. He finished as top scorer of the event with a total 54 points which would earn him the MVP award.

He led the Men’s Team of the Tournament. joined by Israel’s Omer Sadeh who led Israel in scoring with 39. His side would go home with silver. Also joining the team was Germany’s Leon Fertig who scored 49 points through the competition, 8 of them coming in their bronze-medal winning game against France.

The Netherlands (Women) won their first-ever Gold at the U23 World Cup as they came away with a 17 – 19 OT victory against home side Poland in a nail-biting final. Lotte Van Kruistum and Zoe Slagter combined for 16 points as the Dutch side came away with the final win. Zoe Zlagter finished second overall in points scored as her 55 points would lead to her being awarded the MVP award.

The Dutch headlined the Team of the Tournament alongside Polish rising star Aleksandra Ziemborska who finished the event with 54 and Lithuania’s Egle Zabotkaite who led her side in scoring with 47, accruing 10 in their bronze-medal winning game against China to bookend a stellar run.

