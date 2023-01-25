Tutte le nomination degli Oscar 2023 - Ilmetropolitano.it
Tutte le nomination degli Oscar 2023

25 Gennaio 2023 comments off

Il 12 Marzo, tra un più di mese, si terrà la 95ª edizione dei premi Oscar, al Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles, la terra degli angeli e delle stelle. Una delle serate più magiche e gettonate dell’anno. L’evento sarà presentato dal conduttore  Jimmy Kimmel. 

Ecco la lista con tutte le nomination:

 

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

  • Austin Butler, Elvis
  • Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brendan Fraser, The Whale
  • Paul Mescal, Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy, Living
 

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

  • Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
  • Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
  • Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

  • Cate Blanchett, Tár
  • Ana de Armas, Blonde
  • Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
  • Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
  • Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • The Sea Beast
  • Turning Red

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
  • Elvis
  • Empire of Light
  • Tár

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

  • All That Breathes
  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
  • Fire of Love
  • A House Made of Splinters
  • Navalny

 

MIGLIOR CORTO DOCUMENTARIO

  • The Elephant Whisperers
  • Haulout
  • How Do You Measure a Year?
  • The Martha Mitchell Effect
  • Stranger at the Gate

 

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

 

MIGLIOR FILM INTERNAZIONALE

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Argentina, 1985
  • Close
  • EO
  • The Quiet Girl

 

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • The Whale

 

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

  • Applause, Tell It Like a Woman
  • Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick
  • Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Naatu Naatu, RRR
  • This Is a Life, Everything Everywhere All at Once

 

MIGLIOR FILM

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Triangle of Sadness
  • Women Talking

 

MIGLIOR SCENOGRAFIA

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans

 

MIGLIOR CORTO D’ANIMAZIONE

  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
  • The Flying Sailor
  • Ice Merchants
  • My Year of Dicks
  • An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

 

MIGLIOR CORTO LIVE ACTION

  • An Irish Goodbye
  • Ivalu
  • Le Pupille
  • Nightride
  • The Red Suitcase

 

MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Top Gun: Maverick

 

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Living
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Women Talking

 

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Triangle of Sadness

