Tutte le nomination degli Oscar 2023

Il 12 Marzo, tra un più di mese, si terrà la 95ª edizione dei premi Oscar, al Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles, la terra degli angeli e delle stelle. Una delle serate più magiche e gettonate dell’anno. L’evento sarà presentato dal conduttore Jimmy Kimmel.

Ecco la lista con tutte le nomination:

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

MIGLIOR COSTUME

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris MIGLIOR REGISTA Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

MIGLIOR CORTO DOCUMENTARIO

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

MIGLIOR FILM INTERNAZIONALE

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE

Applause, Tell It Like a Woman

Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu, RRR

This Is a Life, Everything Everywhere All at Once

MIGLIOR FILM

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

MIGLIOR SCENOGRAFIA

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

MIGLIOR CORTO D’ANIMAZIONE

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

MIGLIOR CORTO LIVE ACTION

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Nightride

The Red Suitcase

MIGLIOR SONORO

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

